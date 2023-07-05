police car on the street close up

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a shooting in the Brass City Wednesday morning.

Waterbury police responded to the area of Hillside Avenue at Kellogg Street and found a woman, who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police urge anyone wit information regarding the incident to reach out to the detective bureau at (203) 574-6941.

