NHPD Chief Reyes meets with Board of Police Commissioners regarding discipline for officer seen kicking handcuffed suspect

 

Woman found in distress in the street on the scene of East Haven house fire

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman was rushed to the hospital after she was found in distress in the middle of the street on the scene of an East Haven house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived to flames shooting out of a second-floor bedroom on McKinley Street. Authorities say several people were able to get out before crews arrived. One person is now getting medical attention at the hospital.

“The fire department arrived and encountered a female patient in the middle of the street. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” explained the Lieutenant Joseph M. Murgo Public Information Officer of the East Haven Police Department.

Fire officials say they believe that woman’s condition is unrelated to the fire. Police are conducting search warrants to find the cause of the fire.

East Haven Police and State Police are assisting the fire department with the investigation.

