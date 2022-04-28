DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Derby, police said.

The Derby Police Department responded to Pershing Drive near the entrance of Shop Rite around 2:35 p.m. Wednesday.

A 50-year-old woman was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries. Police said she is in stable condition but remains in critical care.

The driver of the car, who remained on-scene, did not report any injuries.

Police found that that the woman was attempting to cross Pershing Drive when she was hit by a car traveling in the southbound lane towards Route 8 south on the on-ramp.

Portions of Pershing Drive will remain closed as police process the scene.

Any witnesses of the accident are asked to contact the DPD at (203) 735-7811.