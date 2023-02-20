NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is in critical condition at the hospital following a fire at a multi-family home Monday morning on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven.

Crews were called to the building at around 9 a.m. for the report of people trapped. Firefighters were able to remove residents.

A woman rescued from the house was taken to the hospital, where New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said she was in critical condition.

“Heavy fire on the first floor. It appears to be a room and contents fire… that moved to the structure,” Alston said. “Obviously, they’re doing some type of overhaul now to make sure extinguishment is complete.”

The American Red Cross is helping six people displaced by the fire.

Firefighters are working to resuscitate a K9. An update on the dog’s condition was not immediately available.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.