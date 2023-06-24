NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after a shooting on Friday night at a gas station in New Haven, according to police.

The victim stated she was walking to her Uber pickup when a car drove by and started shooting at a group of males who were walking towards the Gulf gas station on Fitch Street.

She suffered a graze wound, which is non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).