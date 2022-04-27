HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in her twenties was injured in an assault with a knife while leaving a friend’s house in Hamden on Tuesday, according to police.

The Hamden Police Department responded to Warner Street around 9:30 p.m. and located a 20-year-old with a laceration to the head. Police said she was attacked by a person with a knife while leaving a friend’s house, and the suspect was previously involved in a relationship with the person that lives in the house.

The woman was treated on-scene and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Natalie Epps, 19, of New Haven, was located in the neighborhood and identified as the suspect. Police charged Epps with assault in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

Epps was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on May 19.