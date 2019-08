HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Hamden on Thursday morning.

Hamden fire officials say that crews responded to 661 Shepard Avenue for a car that hit a tree with air bag deployment.

A woman was injured and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. Her identity and extent of her injuries are unknown.

There is no word on the cause of the crash but it remains under investigation.