Woman killed after being hit by a car on Boston Post Road in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died after being struck by a car in Milford on Wednesday evening, according to police.

Milford police said just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a serious crash was reported in the area of Boston Post Road near the Costco.

The driver of a Jeep Compass was driving westbound when the pedestrian, identified as Brenda Bradley, crossed the street. That’s when Bradley was hit by the car.

Bradley was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-783-4792.