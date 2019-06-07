New Haven

Woman leaves dog in hot car for 45 minutes: Police

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:45 PM EDT

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - 45 minutes. That's how long police say a Hamden woman left her dog inside a boiling hot car. 

Officers arrested 47-year-old Shi Zhu-Hong on Sunday at the Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue. They found a small Bichon mix inside a parked vehicle panting excessively. 

Related: PD: Shelton mom charged after leaving daughter alone in hot car

Police say the temperature inside the car was 120 degrees. The exterior was up to 140. 

The woman is charged with animal cruelty. 

Related: The deadly reality of leaving children behind in hot cars

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Win a Family Prize Pack
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win a Family Prize Pack

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center