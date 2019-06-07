Woman leaves dog in hot car for 45 minutes: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) - 45 minutes. That's how long police say a Hamden woman left her dog inside a boiling hot car.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Shi Zhu-Hong on Sunday at the Stop and Shop on Dixwell Avenue. They found a small Bichon mix inside a parked vehicle panting excessively.

Police say the temperature inside the car was 120 degrees. The exterior was up to 140.

The woman is charged with animal cruelty.

