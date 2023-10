NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire on Arch Street in New Haven on Tuesday, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the report of a house fire on Arch Street.

After arriving at the three-story home, crews were met with heavy smoke conditions. Fire crews rescued a woman with disabilities from the blaze, officials said.

The woman is being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital, according to authorities.