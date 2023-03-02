MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., shutting down the highway between exits 61 and 60 and causing congestion for miles.

The driver of a Buick Verano, a 77-year-old woman from Stratford, was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, state police said. The driver of a Nissan Altima, a 43-year-old man from New Haven, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed. Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 399-2100.