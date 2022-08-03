MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers said they found a 9mm shell casing at the intersection of the two streets.

This was determined to be a domestic violence incident by investigating officers. Police allege that Shanice Perez, 23, was running after a group of people on West Main Street. She had a protective order against her that prevented her from being near this group of people.

As the victims entered their vehicle to escape, Perez allegedly fired at the car as it drove away. An infant and three adults were in the car when it was shot at.

Perez fled west on West Main Street, and police said they apprehended and arrested her shortly after when she was near her home. She has been charged with violation of a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, breach of peace, criminal attempt to assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, and three counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, according to officials.

A search of Perez’s house revealed three, 9mm bullets as well as a firearm holster. As a convicted felon, Perez is prohibited from owning a firearm.

The firearm used in the shooting was not recovered in their search, however. Police said they believe Perez may have handed it off to someone else or hid the weapon. Officials also stated that finding the discarded firearm is extremely important to public safety.

Officials are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the firearm, by encouraging witnesses to the incident to come forward and speak to investigators. To contact the lead detective on this case, Det. Thomas Giannakopoulos, witnesses can email tgiannakopoulos@meridenct.gov or call 203-630-6339.