NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven alderman tells News 8 a woman was shot on Shelton Avenue in front of a corner store Monday night.

Alderman Devin Avshalom-Smith said the woman is now at the hospital. There is no word yet on how serious her injuries are.

Avshalom-Smith said it happened in front of Zulu Market. He said police found at least nine shell casings.

Avshalom-Smith said he knows the victim and was heading to the store after leaving the Board of Alders budget meeting.

“I was going to stop at the store. I often stop there after board meetings to talk to the residents in there about what we discussed and fill them in on the meeting and then I came upon all of the lights and the police tape,” Avshalom-Smith said. “It’s also making me reflect on what we did tonight, the budget process, and how we really do need more money for necessary services in order to engage our youth and also to enrich these communities and to get guns off the street.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.