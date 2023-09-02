NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was shot early Saturday morning from gunfire that came from a passing car as she stood outside an afterhours bar on Read Street near Goodyear Street.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening and she is being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

According to police she was with a group of people on the sidewalk at 4:20 a.m. when an unidentified vehicle approached from Goodyear Street and shots were fired from the vehicle. Police found ballistic evidence that included three projectiles, five fired cartridge casing and one live round, at Goodyear and Read Streets.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed or may have information on this incident to call them at 203-946-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS(8477).