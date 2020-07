NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a woman was stabbed at a bus stop Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at the bus stop benches on the New Haven Green at Chapel and Temple streets.

Police said the unidentified 41-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening “slashing injury to the arm.”

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

Those with information are asked to call the department at (203) 946-6316.