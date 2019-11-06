Woman uses her birthday to help Waterbury food pantry get more food for the holidays

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a concern at the food pantry run by the Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries, Inc. (GWIM).

Each year, residents like Ellie Nunez volunteer to help stock the shelves with food that will help the homeless and those down on their luck.

But, this year, donations are down.

“It’s so sad,” Nunez said.

GWIM uses much of its food donations to prepare meals on Thanksgiving Day for about 300 people in Waterbury.

The Executive Director fears this year, they may not have enough food to meet demand.

“As I look at the empty shelves, I’m really hoping and I really know the community will come and give their best,” said Barbara Ann Dublin.

But now, GWIM is getting help — thanks to a selfless act by the owner of Terri’s Flower Shop in Naugatuck.

Wednesday was Stephanie Fusco’s birthday. She made a plea on social media for her customers to bring in frozen turkeys as birthday gifts.

Fusco said she is donating those turkeys to GWIM so they can continue to dish out several hundred meals at their Thanksgiving community dinner for the homeless and those in need.

‘”Tis the season,” Fusco said. “It’s time to share and give, and that’s what it’s all about.”

News 8 was there when one of her customers came through the front door carrying a frozen turkey.

Jack Hoey donated it on behalf of the company he works for, Siefert Associates, which is right next door.

“Makes me feel good,” Hoey said. “Hopefully it’ll help feed a lot of people.”

The acts of generosity blossoming at the flower shop almost brought Dublin to tears.

“You’re a giving soul,” she said to Fusco. “Happy birthday, and I love you so much.”

Those who would like to donate or want more information about volunteering should call (203) 757-7734.