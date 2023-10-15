SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who used a deadly weapon to shoplift a grocery store.

Yesterday at approximately 8:16 p.m., police responded to a call from the grocery store Stop & Shop located at 100 Main St. North. Upon arrival, officers determined the suspect brandished a knife to employees while attempting to rob the store.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white Kia Forte prior to police arriving, said officials.

At this time there is no information on how much store merchandise the suspect managed to get away with.

Southbury Police is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Officer El-Ayoub at 203-264-5912. All calls will remain confidential.