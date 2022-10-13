NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Yale University School of Medicine employee will spend 109 months in jail after pleading guilty to stealing more than $40.5 million in electronics from the school.

Jamie Petrone, 43, was sentenced Thursday for fraud and tax offense charges, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Following her time in prison, Petrone will have to undergo three years of supervised release and will be forced to pay full restitution.

As part of her sentence, she has agreed to hand over $560,421 that was transferred to her business, along with give up her 2014 Mercedes-Benz G550, 2017 Land Rover/Range Rover SV Autobiography, a 2015 Cadillac Escalade Premium, a 2020 Mercedes Benz Model E450A, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade and a 2018 Dodge Charger. The three properties she owns in Connecticut, and one in Georgia, will also be liquidated.

Petrone was the director of finance and administration for the department of emergency medicine in 2008, according to the announcement. She was able to authorize purchases for the department as long as the price was below $10,000.

In 2013, she began ordering, or had others order for her, millions of dollars in equipment from Yale vendors using department funds, and then sold the stolen hardware to an out-of-state business.

She lied by stating on forms that the equipment was for Yale medical studies, according to the announcement. Each of the purchases was below the $10,000 threshold, and she was paid by the out-of-state business via wire transfers to her own account.

She used the money to pay for expensive cars and travel, according to the announcement.

Authorities said she also didn’t pay federal taxes on the money, which would have cost $6.4 million from 2017 to 2020.

Authorities arrested her on Sept. 3, 2021. She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of filing a false tax return this March.