MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police are investigating a shooting in the city where a woman’s car window was struck on Friday night.

Police responded to Sam’s Food Store on West Main Street around 9 p.m. and learned that multiple shots were fired inside the store.

Officers located a 37-year-old victim at the scene who had been sitting in her car outside the store when a stray bullet struck the window. While she was not hit by the bullet, the bullet shattered the glass, causing injuries. Her injuries are non life-threatening, police said.

Police said there are no other victims at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

