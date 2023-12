MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two women are accused of stealing more than $900 in items from a Boscov’s in Milford, according to police.

Careen Chowrappa, 22, and Harshita Gorjala Subramanyam, 25, both of West Haven, have been charged with fifth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny in the fifth degree. They have been released from custody on a promise to appear.

The two are accused of shoplifting $926.90 in items on Nov. 30. Police have not specified what they allegedly stole.