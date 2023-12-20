WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One of two people accused of being involved in a Waterbury woman’s killing has pleaded guilty to murder.

Heather Anderson entered a guilty plea on Tuesday to murder-commission of a felony. She has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit home invasion, first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. She will be sentenced on March 20.

Anderson has been charged in connection to the death of Shelley Stamp, who was killed in October 2022 inside her Waterbury apartment. She was found with a shirt wrapped around her neck, head and face, with part of it inside her mouth.

Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach were allegedly looking for someone else in Stamp’s building when they forced their way into her apartment. They left it with $70 in cash, food from her refrigerator and other items.

Gritzbach has been charged with larceny and illegal use of a credit card.