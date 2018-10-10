Women's empowerment mural unveiled on Farmington Canal Greenway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - You will see a new piece of art the next time you're walking on the Farmington Canal Greenway at the New Haven-Hamden town line.

A women's empowerment mural was unveiled on Wednesday morning. It was created by muralist Kwadwo Adae, who worked on the project with 130 volunteers.

"There is a total of 17 different woman. They're from all different countries, they're people who are local to the community. They are all women who have inspired and taught me beautiful thing in my life who I wanted to pay homage to," said Adae.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp was among the dignitaries on hand for Wednesday's unveiling.

A $12,000 grant from the Connecticut Office of the Arts helped make it all possible.