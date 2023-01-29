WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old faces multiple charges for posting a threat on social media, according to Woodbridge police.

The teen has been charged with two counts of second-degree threatening and one count of second-degree breach of peace.

The teen’s threat was shared on Instagram with multiple students on Saturday, according to police. They were arrested after an investigation from Woodbridge and Orange police, along with the FBI’s New Haven office and the Amity Regional School District.