Woodbridge PD: Four men wanted in gas station armed carjacking

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge police are on the lookout for four men who allegedly committed an armed carjacking Monday.

Police said at around 9 p.m. Monday, a resident was fueling his car at a gas station when he was approached by two men who exited a vehicle at a neighboring pump. One of the men displayed a firearm. Both men then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the area along with the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Hamden.

The victim was not injured, and both vehicles have since been recovered.

Video footage from a related incident obtained by police shows the suspects entering unlocked vehicles parked at a Woodbridge home.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department 203-387-2511.

