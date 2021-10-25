Woodbridge police on scene after Amity Regional High School students, staff received an email containing a threatening message

New Haven

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge police are on the scene of Amity Regional High School after students and staff received an email on Monday morning regarding a threat, according to the school district.

The district sent an email to the community saying that the email contained a threatening message. The Woodbridge Police Department responded and is investigating.

School officials said students are safe. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

Follow WTNH for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Woodbridge police on scene after Amity Regional High School students, staff received an email containing a threatening message

News /

Waterbury man arrested for drug possession following domestic disturbance complaint

News /

Waterbury PD charges four people with illegal possession of weapons following motor vehicle stop

News /

Six confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Haven Public Schools, 19 individuals quarantining

News /

Yale Medicine doctor weighs in on importance of flu shots this season

News /

Waterbury ambulance crew, mother discuss opioid crisis on the streets

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss