WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) –Woodbridge police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a Phillips 66.

In a 33-second video, a person wearing a black hoodie with the Nike logo, a black mask and a light-colored hat is seen showing what appears to be a gun. The cashier then hands over cash.

The suspect drops some on their way out, and two people follow them.

Watch the video in the player below.