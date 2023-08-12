BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There was a big PAWty in Branford! After a 4-year hiatus, Woofstock returned to the town green today.

People and pets stopped by to check out local vendors, rescue organizations, and of course take a dip in the doggie pools.

This event is hosted by the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter—it is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Two very special guests were at Woofstock. Lincoln was there with his new family!

News 8’s Ashley Baylor with Lincoln the dog. Lincoln was adopted after being abandoned in Branford in 2021.

Two years ago, News 8 reported on Lincoln who was found abandoned and abused on a frigid night in Branford. Ashley Baylor met him today and he’s a very happy, healthy dog now!

Freedom was also there. In 2017, Freedom was found in Branford with multiple wounds. He was likely used as a bait dog. But look at this big smile now!

Freedom was adopted after being abandoned in 2017

He’s living his best life with his adoptive mom! Two fantastic updates!