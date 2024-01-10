NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A worker was rescued after suffering cardiac arrest on the roof of a building under construction in North Haven, according to the North Haven Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post from Wednesday, firefighters reported to a three-floor building in the area of Ridge Road on December 26.

The individual’s coworkers were already providing CPR when the first responders arrived.

According to the fire department, firefighters gave CPR, established an IV and applied an AED, while creating a plan to move the patient from the roof to the ground.

This process included the use of an aerial truck, a lashed stokes basket and a tandem-prussic load capturing belay line.

Several medications and defibrillation allowed the patient to regain a pulse before being brought to the hospital.

According to the fire department, the patient is expected to make a full recovery.