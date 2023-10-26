MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A World War II veteran celebrated his 104th birthday on Thursday in Meriden.

The Meriden Senior Center held a big celebration to celebrate Henry Muszynski’s birthday.

The Meriden Antique Veteran Honor Guard led the pledge of allegiance at his 104th birthday party. Even Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati attended to wish Henry a happy birthday.

The celebration had a classic spaghetti and chicken parmesan lunch and some birthday cake to follow.

“I feel great. I see all my antique veterans. I got my wish here. These are happy tears. So, what else can I say? Thank you.”

The News 8 team is wishing Henry a very happy birthday!