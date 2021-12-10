WPLR’s Chaz and AJ, McDermott Chevrolet, Lexus of New Haven raise over $150K at toy drive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people came out to Jordan’s Furniture to donate toys Thursday morning.

Piles of presents came in. This year, WPLR’s Chaz and AJ teamed up with McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised more than $150,000 in toys and cash to help families in need.

For many, it’s a tradition for a very good reason.

“Family first,” said John McCarthy of Wolcott. “We’re big with family. Everything that we do somehow touches families.”

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni and her family were at the event supporting the great cause.

Her four-year-old daughter Genevieve read her letter to Santa.

All the money and toys collected will be split between five local charities.