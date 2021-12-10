WPLR’s Chaz and AJ, McDermott Chevrolet, Lexus of New Haven raise over $150K at toy drive

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people came out to Jordan’s Furniture to donate toys Thursday morning.

Piles of presents came in. This year, WPLR’s Chaz and AJ teamed up with McDermott Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven and raised more than $150,000 in toys and cash to help families in need.

For many, it’s a tradition for a very good reason.

“Family first,” said John McCarthy of Wolcott. “We’re big with family. Everything that we do somehow touches families.”

News 8’s Stephanie Simoni and her family were at the event supporting the great cause.

Her four-year-old daughter Genevieve read her letter to Santa.

All the money and toys collected will be split between five local charities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

New Haven

WPLR's Chaz and AJ, McDermott Chevrolet, Lexus of New Haven raise over $150K at toy drive

News /

Crash involving pedestrians shuts down part of Bank Street in Seymour

News /

Health Headlines: Pfizer gets the green light for booster shots for teens 16 and older; hospitalization and cases rising in CT

News /

Several towns reinstating indoor mask mandates after increase in COVID-19 cases

News /

New Haven interim police chief withdraws nomination after being rejected by the Board of Alders

News /

New Haven Interim Police Chief discusses withdrawing her nomination for permanent police chief

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss