NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wren Laboratories is closing its testing site on the New Haven Green until Jan. 4.

The company posted the announcement on its Twitter page Wednesday morning.

We will be closing our testing site on the NHV Green until 1/4. We will continue to operate our saliva testing sites at 60 Sargent Dr. NHV 8-12 and regular hours in Meriden and Middletown. — Wren Laboratories (@WrenLabs) December 29, 2021

They say they will continue to operate their saliva testing sites at 60 Sargent Dr. in New Haven from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and regular hours in Meriden and Middletown. To book appointments at those sites, click here.