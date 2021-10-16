Wrong-Way Driver Crash Among I-91 Accidents Saturday

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two accidents in North Haven contributed to traffic delays on I-91 Saturday night.

A wrong-way driver traveling north came to a stop on I-91 southbound, south of Exit 15, around 7 p.m., according to Connecticut State Police. The operator of the motor vehicle was then transported to an area hospital via EMS. While no further information regarding the driver’s injuries is available at this time, officials note that the driver was previously involved in three minor motor vehicle accidents.

Earlier at 5:30 p.m., Troop I-Bethany responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident Northbound north of Exit 10, authorities report. CSP, the local Fire Department, DOT, and EMS were dispatched to the scene. While police noted that injuries were reported, the extent of those are unknown at this time.