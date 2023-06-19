MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Rhode Island man accused of hitting a state police cruiser while driving the wrong way early Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Madison.

Paul Usenia (Connecticut State Police)

Troopers received multiple calls around 3:45 a.m. about a pickup truck traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Exit 60. A trooper found the vehicle traveling the wrong way and attempted to stop it.

According to state police, before coming to a stop, the wrong-way vehicle, driven by 82-year-old Paul Usenia of Exeter, Rhode Island, hit the state police cruiser, causing minor damage to both cars. No one was injured.

Usenia declined to take field sobriety tests at the scene and was taken into custody. He was charged with operating under the influence, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Usenia was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment on July 7.