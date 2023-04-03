NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A wrong-way driver struck a police cruiser on Interstate 91 in New Haven on Friday night and evaded the scene of the crash, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A police officer observed a Mazda traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on I-91 between Exits 2 and 1 at 8:30 p.m. The officer attempted to stop the driver, but the car failed to stop and struck the state police cruiser.

The Mazda continued forward where it eventually rolled over for an unknown reason on the right shoulder between the Exit 3 ramps, police said. The wrong-way driver was later identified as Shane Martigano, 41, of Groton.

In the video player above, the wrong-way driver can be seen hitting the police cruiser (CREDIT: CSP)

Martigano then evaded the scene of the crash on foot.

While officers were searching for Martigano, they learned he was currently under probation. His probation officer was contacted as a result of the crash, and police were able to determine the last known location of Martigano through his GPS ankle monitor.

Officers learned Martigano’s last known location was in a wooded area between the I-91 Southbound on-ramp and the State Street Commuter Parking Lot in New Haven.

Shane Martigano (CREDIT: CSP)

While police were investigating, they discovered Martigano had cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and was not in the wooded area, police said.

Officers later located Martigano at his Groton home and took him into custody at the Groton Police Department. He was then transported to state police custody and processed accordingly.

Martigano was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with a police officer, two counts of reckless driving, evading responsibility and driving the wrong-way on a divided highway.

He was unable to post his $100,000 surety bond and was transported to the New Haven Correctional Center, according to state police.

Martigano appeared in court on Monday.