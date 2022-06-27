NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s an exciting time of year with the City of New Haven’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration just days away.

The official observation location will be at Wilbur Cross High School’s football field, located at 181 Mitchell Dr., at the base of East Rock Park, Mayor Justin Elicker said, but you can see the show from anywhere you can see the Angel of Peace atop East Rock.

“We’re looking forward to a great Fourth of July,” said Rich Graziano, vice president and general manager of WTNH. “If people can’t get out, we’re happy to be providing a live broadcast on-air, on Channel 9 on WCTX at 9 p.m. Also, you can stream it live on WTNH.com.”

WYBC will provide music and entertainment at the football field.

Watch Monday’s announcement in the video player below.

Other firework shows are scheduled throughout July across Connecticut. Click here to see where.