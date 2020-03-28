Yale agrees to provide dorms for first responders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University announced Saturday that they will provide 300 beds available to first responders.

The school says those beds will be open to first responders and hospital workers by the end of the week. The offer comes one day after Mayor Justin Elicker condemned the school for not working fast enough to help during the pandemic.

The school said they needed time to get students’ belonging out of the rooms.

The Mayor says first responders are on the front lines daily and they cannot be forgotten.

Mayor Elicker said, “Generally in times of crisis we are looking for everyone not to find ways to say no but find ways to say yes. So many people in our community and our partners have approached this crisis with attitude.”

Yale University President Peter Salovey released a statement saying in part,

We are eager to help New Haven with this need. We have been working to make this possible—and we agree that we should move as quickly as we can, in service of people doing extraordinary work on behalf of the New Haven community.

On Thursday, Yale announced a $5-million relief fund to help during the pandemic.

The University of New Haven and Sacred Heart University are also providing dorms for first responders.