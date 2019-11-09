Yale and CT Pharma to conduct new clinical study on medical marijuana

(WTNH) — A study exploring the effectiveness of medical marijuana on stress and pain will soon begin in Connecticut.

The Department of Consumer Protection, Yale School of Medicine and CT Pharma are joining together on phase one of the study.

It’s the first of its kind on human subjects.

Researchers want to understand the positives and negatives of using medical marijuana, and want to pinpoint it’s therapeutic potential.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Connecticut to treat 11 specific conditions. Since then, it has expanded to 36 conditions, and 10 for kids under 18.