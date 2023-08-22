NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University Athletics and Frank Pepe Pizzeria are partnering together for the very first time, according to an announcement from Yale University.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria will be featured on marketing and promotional materials at Yale University’s athletic facilities, school officials said.

Yale University said Pepe’s will contribute to the university’s vibrant school spirit through joint programming and community initiatives.

“We are thrilled with this collaboration of two iconic institutions with long-standing community legacies in New Haven,” said Kevin Printz, CEO of Frank Pepe Development Co. “We have loved serving Yale students, faculty and alumni for the past 98 years and look forward to extending this bond further as we celebrate this deep-rooted connection.”

Frank Pepe Pizzaeria has locations in New Haven, Manchester, Danbury, Waterbury, West Hartford and Fairfield.