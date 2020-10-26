Yale Athletics reentering Phase 1 reopening, resumes team training

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some student-athletes at Yale University have resumed training Monday.

According to the Yale Daily News, the athletics department is reentering Phase 1 of reopening and COVID-19 restrictions.

This comes two weeks after the department reverted from Phase 2 to Phase 0 after a coronavirus outbreak on the Yale men’s ice hockey team.

Under Phase 1, teams will be allowed to meet for one hour of training every day. In-person weight training and conditioning sessions in socially-distanced groups of 10 will also be allowed.

