Yale Athletics reverts to Phase 0 following COVID-19 outbreak on hockey team

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Athletics has reverted to Phase 0 after a COVID-19 outbreak in the hockey team.

A handful of positive tests have come back for the Bulldogs hockey team, putting a freeze on all in-person team activities for the athletic department Tuesday.

Phase 0 means all sports are shut down, even athletic practices, workouts, and gym time.

It is back to Zoom-only interaction for the teams at Yale University.

In a letter to members of the Yale Community, the university said, “Over the past 24 hours, the university has learned of six positive cases of COVID-19 among students, living on and off-campus, who are members of the same varsity athletic team.”

According to the Yale Daily News, who was first to report the story, it was six students on the hockey team that tested positive for the virus.

The university says they discovered these positive through their twice-weekly screening program. They quickly initiated their track and trace program, isolating the infected students.

Yale says they have implemented a number of additional cautionary measures:

  • All members of the affected team who are presently in New Haven, as well as the Athletics staff who work directly with them, have been asked to quarantine and participate in the testing program, whether or not they are identified as close contacts through the contact tracing program;
  • All varsity athletic teams and intramural programs will cease in-person training activities for at least the coming week; and
  • Certain athletic facilities, including Payne Whitney Gymnasium, Ingalls Rink, and the Cullman-Heyman Tennis Center, will be closed for cleaning until Monday, October 19, 2020.

