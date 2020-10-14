Yale Athletics reverts to Phase 0 following COVID-19 outbreak on hockey team

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Athletics has reverted to Phase 0 after a COVID-19 outbreak in the hockey team.

A handful of positive tests have come back for the Bulldogs hockey team, putting a freeze on all in-person team activities for the athletic department Tuesday.

Phase 0 means all sports are shut down, even athletic practices, workouts, and gym time.

It is back to Zoom-only interaction for the teams at Yale University.

In a letter to members of the Yale Community, the university said, “Over the past 24 hours, the university has learned of six positive cases of COVID-19 among students, living on and off-campus, who are members of the same varsity athletic team.”

According to the Yale Daily News, who was first to report the story, it was six students on the hockey team that tested positive for the virus.

The university says they discovered these positive through their twice-weekly screening program. They quickly initiated their track and trace program, isolating the infected students.

Yale says they have implemented a number of additional cautionary measures: