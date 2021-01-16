Yale Billiards in Wallingford next CT business to receive grant from Barstool Sports

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Barstool is back in Connecticut with more money for small businesses.

The Barstool fund offered money to Yale Billiards in Wallingford, a family-owned pool and billiard hall that has been a staple in the community for almost 30 years.

Owner Bobby Hilton told News 8 he has been following Barstool founder Dave Portnoy for a long time and appreciates the recognition.

“I got the call, and just couldn’t believe it — thanked him for all the stuff that he’s doing, because I’ve been following him for a long time, and all the stuff he’s doing,” hilton said. “He loves Connecticut pizza, he’s a Connecticut guy…A major guy helping out small businesses with no strings attached.”

Hilton said he did not expect Yale Billiards would receive a grant after two other Wallingford businesses were recognized.