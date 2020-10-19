Yale Child Study Center, New Haven PD partner to help children exposed to violence

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Yale Child Study Center and New Haven Police are putting their training toolkit online to help in situations where children are exposed to violence.

It empowers law enforcement to better support children in these difficult situations.

“This is not about making police social workers, this is about recognizing that the healing needs to start as soon as possible when there is a traumatic event. And often times, as Dr. Marans has taught us, the people in authority are best equipped to begin that healing,” said Chief Otoniel Reyes, New Haven Police Department.

Yale Child Study and New Haven Police have partnered for 30 years to help serve families in the community.