Yale Dining wants students to return stolen mugs ASAP. Srsly.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Yale University wants their mugs back…and their bowls… and their forks.

According to the Yale Daily News, a university dining hall has lost 80 percent of its mugs since the semester began.

This led to the Pierson College Office sending out an email to students not only about the loss of mugs, but also the number of bowls going from 72 to 20 in the same time frame.

They have a simple request in that email to solve this problem and that is to “please return them asap. Srsly.”

Some of the dining halls now have collection bins out front for students to return the stolen goods.

However, this problem isn’t new. It has been an upward trend for the past couple years. The Yale Daily News reports that Yale Dining has replaced 5,076 bowls, 4,080 mugs, and 12,744 forks between September 2018 and August 2019.

“While replacements are due to breakage, chipping and utensils accidentally (and with frequency!) ending up in the trash, the majority of missing items are more likely taken by students,” Yale Dining Communications Director Melissa Roberts told the Yale Daily News.

She added that there is no major initiative currently in place to stop the thefts.