NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Experts have known that periodic loud noises can affect a person’s hearing, but New York Times researchers took a look at the long-term, cumulative impact of noise on overall health.

Yale Medicine‘s Dr. Douglas Hildrew calls the findings a little alarming. He said a city’s noise impacts a person’s fight-or-flight response.

“[It] activates our sympathetic nervous system, so that will trigger certain neurotransmitters to be fired, certain endocrine hormones to be fired,” Hildrew said.

Over time, that stress response can impact diabetes and heart disease.

“Those can lead to plaques in the arteries, can lead to thickening of the arteries,” Hildrew said.

Researchers found that train and airplane noise are the loudest

“People who live in close proximity to airports that are very busy have an increased incidence of heart attacks related to how frequent the flights are coming in and at what timing,” Hildrew said.

But, you don’t have to live near a busy airport to be impacted over time. Hildrew said it’s an emerging science that is hard to fix. Not everyone can afford to move or buy thicker windows, but noise-canceling ear plugs can help.

He said some European countries have already taken some noise-limiting measures.

“There’s a lot of limitations they have with construction equipment, how loud construction equipment should be, even some countries how far a school should be from an airport,” Hildrew said.

This field of study of how noise causes permanent effects on the body is fairly new, but experts hope public health policies could somehow be adapted in the future to better protect people.