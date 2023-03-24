NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It seems too good to be true, but science and research say once again says that having house plants has positive effects on health.

“We have science looking at volatile chemicals that plants release that are actually beneficial to the immune system,” said Dr. Gary Soffer, the director of integrative medicine at Smilow Cancer Hospital.

Soffer explained what those chemicals do.

“We see our adrenaline and our cortisol go down, and we see our serotonin and dopamine go up to support us feeling good and healthy,” he said.

One health study involved 24 office workers. Half of them spent time transplanting a potted plant. The other half remained working on computers.

The first group felt more comfortable, soothed and natural after the transplanting task. The study revealing that active interaction with indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress compared with mental work.

“When you actually look at patients when you actually look at people and what their exposure to nature is we see improved health we see improved health, we see improved wellness, we see improved mental health,” Soffer said.

If you don’t have a green thumb, Soffer has another potted plant idea.

“Just growing an herb garden in your home can be beneficial because all of a sudden you’re putting rosemary into your food, you’re putting sage into your food and you’re ingesting healthy natural foods in a way that you may not have before,” he said.