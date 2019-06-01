Yale elects first Black student body president

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Yale University has elected its first Black student body president.

Junior Kahlil Greene was elected to head the Yale College Council, which was established in 1972.

The council addresses undergraduate concerns and campus issues at the university.

Greene is an economics and political science major and is considering a career in politics.

