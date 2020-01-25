Breaking News
Police search for potentially armed suspect in Ledyard foot pursuit

Yale event inspires women to learn “The Basics” of working in politics

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A push to get women into politics took place in New Haven Saturday morning.

The Women’s Campaign School at Yale held its “The Basics” event. Its goal is to develop a foundation and strong skill set for women with a newly discovered passion for politics.

“I think it’s important to encourage women to run because women are underrepresented right here in our state government,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D) Hartford. “In Connecticut, only 27 percent of the people in the state legislature who serve are women. In our congress, it’s only 25 percent women.”

The Women’s Campaign School at Yale was created 26-years-ago after a number of female senators were elected in 1992. That year is considered nationwide as the Year of the Woman.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics"

Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal"

State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting"

Woman experiencing homelessness speaks out on census of homeless population

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman experiencing homelessness speaks out on census of homeless population"

Pints for the Parade happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pints for the Parade happening Saturday night at Trinity Bar"

Naugatuck top cop K-9 added to effort to fight the opioid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck top cop K-9 added to effort to fight the opioid crisis"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss