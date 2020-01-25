Yale event inspires women to learn “The Basics” of working in politics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A push to get women into politics took place in New Haven Saturday morning.

The Women’s Campaign School at Yale held its “The Basics” event. Its goal is to develop a foundation and strong skill set for women with a newly discovered passion for politics.

“I think it’s important to encourage women to run because women are underrepresented right here in our state government,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D) Hartford. “In Connecticut, only 27 percent of the people in the state legislature who serve are women. In our congress, it’s only 25 percent women.”

The Women’s Campaign School at Yale was created 26-years-ago after a number of female senators were elected in 1992. That year is considered nationwide as the Year of the Woman.