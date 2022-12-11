NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together.

The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while its doors still remain shut, the museum gave a peek Sunday into the ongoing work on the facility.

“Construction on the new galleries and labs is nearly complete,” the museum’s account tweeted. “Staff and exhibits moving in soon!”

The tweet included pictures of the construction.

The Peabody Museum is using a $160 million donation to renovate the space, which will include classrooms, collection areas and 50% more gallery space. Designs were finalized in May 2020 and construction began that fall. The university has not announced a reopening date.

A November blog posted on the museum’s renovation website said that work had “accelerated dramatically.” That included fresh paint, updated lighting and finished floors.