NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Faculty members at Yale are planning to talk about the schools ethical obligations in terms of fossil fuel investments.

The meeting comes amid pressure by students who are alarmed by climate change.

Related Content: Rally held for Harvard, Yale protesters who appeared in New Haven court

Last fall, hundreds of climate change activists rushed the field during halftime of the Yale-Harvard football game.

They want the schools to stop investing in fossil fuel industries.