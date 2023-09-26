NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale School of Medicine was chosen by the White House to take part in a large cancer research project called “Cancer Moonshot”.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro announced Tuesday that the $25 million research grant will be split among research teams at three different universities over the next three years in the fight to defeat cancer.

Along with Yale, the White House chose Emory University and the University of Georgia to take part in this research.

The grant is the first Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) grant announced in the nation, Yale officials said.

It’s part of a larger project called Curing the Uncurable via RNA Encoded Immunogene Tuning (CURE-IT) that aims to beat cancer.

The goal is to train the immune system to better fight cancer and other diseases by developing generalized mRNA platforms.

Yale officials said that Emory, Georgia and Yale research teams will work together to develop personalized therapeutic vaccines to fight against cancer and other infections, similar to how the mRNA vaccine targets SARS-CoV-2 (a strain of the coronavirus).